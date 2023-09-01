Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 Associated Press

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ryan Preece has been cleared to race in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway after his frightening crash at Daytona a week ago.

"I'll see you at Darlington," Preece said in a social media video posted Friday by his Stewart-Haas Racing team. "I'm sitting right here, I'm completely fine. I feel good and, obviously, I'm ready to get to Darlington."

