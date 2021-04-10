CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Post 6 jumped out to an early 6-0 lead over Windsor on Friday, but Windsor rallied late, scoring all of its runs in the final two innings to best the Sixers 7-6.
Zach Costopoulos paced Post 6 with three hits and two runs batted in.
Bradley Feezer didn’t allow any runs and fanned seven batters for Cheyenne.
Post 6 hosts Diamond Club and the Rockies Scout Team at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today at Powers Field.
WINDSOR 6, CHEYENNE 0
Windsor…………000 005 2 — 7 7 2
Cheyenne……….240 000 0 — 6 8 6
Windsor pitchers: Seguria, Mcclallun, Kauffman, Woombreed. Cheyenne pitchers: Feezer, Lobmeyer, Applegarth.
W: Mcclallun. L: Applegarth.