FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Central 93, Rock Springs 61
Cheyenne East 81, Star Valley 70
Custer, S.D. 74, Upton 68
Encampment 71, Dubois 50
Guernsey-Sunrise 68, Midwest 25
Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 50, Riverside 31
Lovell 65, Big Horn 41
Worland 63, Meeteetse 35
Bridger Valley Tournament
Big Piney 73, Little Snake River 24
Lyman 68, Farson-Eden 61
Pinedale 76, Little Snake River 56
Rich County, Utah 67, Wind River 60
Burns Winter Classic
Moorcroft 61, Lingle-Fort Laramie 21
Southeast 45, Wheatland 42
Thermopolis 50, Burns 42
Torrington 64, Thermopolis 54
Gillette Tournament
Campbell County 90, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 68
St. Thomas More, South Dakota 61, Cody 28
Thunder Basin 62, Evanston 43
Herder Classic
Greybull 46, Glenrock 36
Kaycee 42, Lusk 35
Rocky Mountain 59, Glenrock 24
Rocky Mountain 75, Wright 27
Tongue River 55, Kaycee 46
Tongue River 63, Lusk 36
Wright 59, Greybull 24
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cheyenne East 55, Star Valley 36
Cheyenne East def. Rock Springs, forfeit
Cheyenne South 49, Jackson Hole 46
Custer, South Dakota 43, Upton 41
Douglas 70, Casper Kelly Walsh 38
Encampment 67, Dubois 16
Guernsey-Sunrise 39, Midwest 38
Kaycee 45, Lusk 32
Kaycee 53, Tongue River 41
Laramie 56, Green River 50
Lovell 43, Big Horn 20
Meeteetse 46, Worland 37
Riverton 52, Rawlins 40
Saratoga 55, Dubois 14
Bridger Valley Tournament
Big Piney 61, Little Snake River Valley 34
Kemmerer 66, Wind River 61
Little Snake River 53, Wind River 13
Lyman 56, Rich County, Utah 46
Pinedale 49, Farson-Eden 19
Ririe, Idaho 43, Pinedale 31
Burns Winter Classic
Moorcroft 46, Pine Bluffs 31
Moorcroft 72, Lingle-Fort Laramie 44
Thermopolis 47, Burns 43
Torrington 49, Thermopolis 40
Wheatland 46, Southeast 34
Coal Miner's Classic
Glenrock 54, Wright 42
Rocky Mountain 59, Glenrock 21
Rocky Mountain 62, Wright 15
Gillette Tournament
Scottsbluff, Neb. 50, Campbell County 43
St. Thomas More, South Dakota. 49, Cody 29
Thunder Basin 66, Evanston 27
SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Casper Natrona 58, Casper Kelly Walsh 53
Cheyenne Central 63, Star Valley 56
Douglas 54, Lovell 40
Green River 71, Cheyenne South 62
Guernsey-Sunrise 48, Hulett 36
Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow 66, Midwest 17
Lander 54, Buffalo 40
Rock Springs 72, Cheyenne East 37
Scottsbluff, Neb. 55, Cody 38
Shoshoni 49, Meeteetse 47
Upton 71, Sundance 66
Bridger Valley Tournament
Mountain View 72, Rich County, Utah 36
Rich County, Utah 68, Pinedale 33
Burns Winter Classic
Pine Bluffs 57, Newcastle 38
Saratoga 51, Southeast 36
Saratoga 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 19
Torrington 40, Moorcroft 38
Gillette Tournament
Campbell County 78, Evanston 38
Thunder Basin 55, St. Thomas More, South Dakota 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Casper Natrona 61, Casper Kelly Walsh 43
Cheyenne Central 43, Star Valley 34
Douglas 70, Lovell 22
Green River 50, Cheyenne South 34
Hanna-Elk Mountain 66, Midwest 17
Hulett 43, Guernsey-Sunrise 13
Rock River 54, Midwest 19
Shoshoni 56, Meeteetse 29
Upton 46, Sundance 26
Bridger Valley Tournament
Lyman 59, Cokeville 57
Rich County, Utah 55, Mountain View 54, OT
Ririe, Idaho 73, Cokeville 44
Burns Winter Classic
Burns 44, Newcastle 39
Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Saratoga 47
Moorcroft 65, Torrington 53
Newcastle 47, Pine Bluffs 41
Wheatland 54, Thermopolis 45
Gillette Tournament
Campbell County 59, Evanston 33
Cody 52, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 47
St. Thomas More, South Dakota 61, Thunder Basin 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com