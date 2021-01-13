Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE EASTERN PLAINS OF WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...East Platte County, Goshen County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County including Cheyenne, Guernsey, Laramie, Pine Bluffs and Torrington. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&