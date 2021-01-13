TUESDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Big Piney 58, Kemmerer 52

Lander 52, Riverton 42

Rocky Mountain 75, Burlington 41

Thermopolis 54, Greybull 53

Worland 73, Cody 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anaconda 64, Florence 37

Culbertson 49, Bainville 30

Gardiner 56, West Yellowstone 31

Glendive 41, Wolf Point 37

Great Falls 49, Great Falls Russell 38

Great Falls Central 73, Rocky Boy 50

Helena 49, Missoula Sentinel 42

Helena Capital 47, Missoula Big Sky 14

Manhattan Christian 73, White Sulphur Springs 20

Phillipsburg 73, Clark Fork 35

Roundup 45, Huntley Project 26

Roy-Winifred 52, Hays-Lodgepole 24

Scobey 48, Lustre Christian 33

St. Ignatius 58, Arlee 12

Wibaux 49, Plevna 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.

