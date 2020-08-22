CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s Eli Cole split the championship with at a Douglas tournament with a Cheyenne Central golfer for the second consecutive day.
Cole fired a 3-over-par 74 Friday, and shared the crown with Central’s Caden Jackson. On Thursday, Cole split the lead with Central’s Jayden Erickson.
East also had Granston Webb and Tayten Zitek finish inside the top 10, and won the team title at 337. Central was second at 343.
Central’s Zack Costopoulos and Robbie Dafoe were seventh and ninth, while Cheyenne South’s Conor Manlove took 10th.
On the girls side, Central’s Reese Robinson shot an 18-over 89 to win the individual title. Barrett Georges finished in a three-way tie for second at 93. Katie Cobb also took seventh for the Lady Indians, firing a 95 to help Central win the team title at 277.
East’s Michelle Weatherly was sixth (94), while South’s Dara Hill took eighth (98).