Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KIMBALL...BANNER AND SOUTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT... AT 133 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES WEST OF HARRISBURG TO 7 MILES EAST OF ALBIN TO 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF PINE BLUFFS TO NEAR HILLSDALE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS OUTFLOW, OUT OF THE WEST AND NORTHWEST. NO RAIN OR LIGHTNING IS EXPECTED. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... KIMBALL, PINE BLUFFS, BURNS, OLIVER CAMPGROUND, HILLSDALE, OLIVER RESERVOIR, KIMBALL AIRPORT, HARRISBURG, PANORAMA POINT AND BUSHNELL. THIS OUTFLOW WILL ARRIVE AT THE WILDFIRE SOUTH OF MCGREW BETWEEN 215 AND 230 PM MDT. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 80 IN WYOMING BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 382 AND 402. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 25.