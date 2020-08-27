CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys tennis team took four of five matches during their dual with Cheyenne East on Wednesday afternoon.
The girls dual was postponed until 4 p.m. Friday because of rain.
The Indians got straight set wins from Kellen Flowers (No. 2 singles); Caden Bogus and Grant Hilton (No. 1 doubles); Jackson Cook/Isaiah Rigg (No. 2 doubles) and Nathaniel Thornell and Sergio Alvarado (No. 3 doubles).
East’s win came from No. 1 singles player Mason Paskett, who picked up a 7-5, 6-2 win.