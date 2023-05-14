Madisyn Baillie

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central senior Madisyn Baillie picked up three first-place finishes to help Cheyenne Central’s girls track team finish second at the Class 4A regional meet in Gillette.

The senior won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as high jump. She posted final times of 14.97 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 45.90 in the 300 hurdles, as well as a final mark of 5 feet, 3 inches in high jump.

