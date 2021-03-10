  • Update your contact information.
  • Create a safety plan for all members of your family, including pets.
  • Prepare an emergency supply kit to include supplies for a week – include flashlights, first aid supplies, food, water and cash.
  • Fully charge your mobile phone.
  • Make sure any backup power sources are ready to safely operate.
  • Have flashlights available for your household, avoid using candles.
  • Have a battery-powered or crank radio.
  • Stock up on the right batteries for items you rely on. Make sure to include two extra sets in various sizes.
  • Keep cash on hand and a full tank of gas. ATMs and gas stations may not be available during an outage.
  • Practice opening and closing your garage door manually.
  • Talk with your building manager. If you live or work in a building that has elevators or electronic key card access, make sure you understand how your building will deal with potential multiple-day outages.
  • Keep emergency numbers handy.
  • Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
  • Freeze large containers of water to keep food cold during an outage.
  • Fully charge your medical device(s) and consider securing backup power if you rely on power for your device(s).
