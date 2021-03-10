...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR CONVERSE...NIOBRARA
COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR WIDESPREAD PROLONGED VERY HEAVY SNOW
EVENT WITH POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 18 to 28 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE...Areas of southeast Wyoming along and east of the
Laramie Range to the Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact travel Thursday evening
through Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&