North Carolina guard R.J. Davis, left, fouls Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly during an NCAA basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after a fourth straight loss.

The Cougars earned 37 of 62 first-place votes in Monday’s poll, extending the program’s first stay at No. 1 since the “Phi Slama Jama” days in the 1980s for another week. Houston (8-0) beat Norfolk State and Saint Mary’s in its first week at the top.


