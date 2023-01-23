flags half staff

Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Monterey Park, CA. The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset, Jan. 26.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

CHEYENNE -- At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Monterey Park, CA. The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset, January 26, 2023. A Presidential Proclamation follows:

A Proclamation on Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Monterey Park, California

Tags

comments powered by Disqus