Princeton guard Ryan Langborg and forward Caden Pierce celebrate the team’s win in a second-round game against Missouri in the men’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.

 Associated Press

PRINCETON, N.J. — Two years ago, Mitch Henderson was coaching a Princeton team that was basically on sabbatical.

The Ivy League had called off sports again amid the pandemic as other leagues and the NCAA pushed ahead so the Tigers blended in with other hoops junkies and watched March Madness like fans. Henderson ordered pizzas and smoothies, gathered the Tigers at their on-campus gym, and they watched tournament games on the big screen.

