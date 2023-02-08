Delayed Investigation

In this July 30, 2020, file photo, visitors watch a simulation of the Parade of Nations exhibit during the opening day of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs Colo.

 Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP

DENVER — More than 27 months since it was greenlighted by Congress, the panel established to investigate the inner workings of the U.S. Olympic structure has yet to conduct a formal interview because of bureaucratic red tape and slow action from the same lawmakers who had expressed a pressing need for better oversight.

Two Olympics — the Summer Games in Tokyo and Winter Games in Beijing — have come and gone since the Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics was signed into law and charged with looking into, among other topics, the handling of sex-abuse cases that were mismanaged for decades.

