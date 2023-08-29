Women's Pro League-Franchise Sites Hockey

In this, April 16, 2023, file photo, United States forward Hilary Knight, center, holds the cup as she celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in the gold medal game at the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario.

 Associated Press

Hilary Knight, Marie-Philip Poulin and their U.S. and Canadian national hockey team contemporaries now have a firm idea of where they'll be playing in January.

The newly founded Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled its Original Six franchises on Tuesday, with franchises based in NHL markets — three in the United States and three in Canada — with track records of supporting the women's game.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus