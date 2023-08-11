French League Star Power

In this Feb. 14, 2023, file photo, PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with PSG's Neymar after scoring a disallowed goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France.

 Associated Press

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique still hopes Kylian Mbappé will stay at the club despite an ongoing transfer standoff, but wouldn't comment on Neymar's future as the Brazil forward moves closer to a possible departure.

Neither Mbappé nor Neymar took part in PSG's training session on Friday, parts of which were open to the media. The club said Neymar trained alone indoors away from his teammates because of a viral infection.

