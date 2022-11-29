WCup Iran United States Soccer

United States' Yunus Musah, right, Aaron Long, center, and United States' goalkeeper Sean Johnson celebrate after defeating Iran in the World Cup Group B soccer match against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

 Ashley Landis/AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and then crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to the hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.

More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration.


