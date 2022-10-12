Two-and-a-half year old Rex Befus discovers the joys of tossing hay while taking a break with his mother, Mary Katherine Scott, during the 12th annual Kids Pumpkin Walk last Saturday afternoon at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. The event, hosted by the historic prison site and supported by local businesses and organizations, had about 80 volunteers to welcome thousands of children and their families. Events included games, a hay maze, pumpkin painting, backdrops for photos and an antique car show.
Two-and-a-half year old Rex Befus discovers the joys of tossing hay while taking a break with his mother, Mary Katherine Scott, during the 12th annual Kids Pumpkin Walk last Saturday afternoon at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. The event, hosted by the historic prison site and supported by local businesses and organizations, had about 80 volunteers to welcome thousands of children and their families. Events included games, a hay maze, pumpkin painting, backdrops for photos and an antique car show.
Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang
Layla Miller finds a toy finger in a vat of shelled corn as Marli Donoval watches. The corn pit was one of the games supported by local organizations at the Kids Pumpkin Walk.