Maryland Purdue Basketball

Purdue center Zach Edey, left, shoots over Maryland forward Julian Reese during the an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind.

 Associated Press

Purdue returned to the top spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday, moving up two spots after Temple knocked off No. 1 Houston over the weekend.

The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel after a volatile week where just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus