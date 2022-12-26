New Orleans Purdue Basketball

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, right, shoots over New Orleans guard K’mani Doughty during NCAA basketball game on Dec. 21, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.

 Associated Press

Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years.

The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.

