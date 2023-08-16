There really is no offseason in the current landscape of college basketball.
Jeff Linder, who’s going into his fourth season as the University of Wyoming’s head coach, knows that better than anybody. The Cowboys had just three scholarship players left on the roster in March, giving Linder and his staff just a few short months to cycle through thousands of players to try and fill their 15-man roster.
UW accomplished that goal, adding five transfers and six incoming freshmen to the program. Now that his team is reassembled, Linder sat down with WyoSports’ Alex Taylor to reflect on the last several months.
This is part one of a two-part series.
Taylor: Coming off of last season, how are you feeling with the guys you’ve been able to bring in?
Linder: “The summer was good. We didn’t have all the guys here, but for us to be able to, you know, even during the summer, just kind of see what guys can and can’t do, it was good. I mean, obviously, you have a good idea, but just to kind of get a feel for that over a course of five to six weeks. And then now with Jacob (Theodosiou) coming in late, and Jonas (Sirtautas) and Kael (Combs). With those guys, now we’ll start back up a week earlier than normal, just because school’s a week later, and then just really kind of start digging in.
“That’s the reality of what college basketball has turned into. Every season, you’re trying to maximize and become the best team you can be. But knowing that, hopefully you can keep a roster for as long as possible, but just making sure that everything’s in place. You’ve got to simplify some things and make sure that, especially with a team where there’s going to be some freshmen that they’re probably going to be looking to play, you’re gonna have to make things a little bit more simple for them.
“I think in terms of just the returning guys, those guys had a really good summer. Those guys didn’t even go home. Caden (Powell), Kenny (Foster) and (Brendan) Wenzel stayed here the entire time. And then I’m sure people saw Wenzel and Kenny out on the golf course quite a bit. But, I think Akuel (Kot) and Sam (Griffin) and Mason (Walters), they’re really good players who can really score the basketball. It’s probably a team that will look kind of more similar to my (Northern Colorado) teams where you got guys that can really, really score, really play the pick-and-roll and then a guy like Mason who has the ability at 6-foot-8 or 6-9 to cause a lot of matchup problems at the four spot.”
Taylor: How beneficial has it been to add assistant coaches Bryston Williams and Nick Whitmore just in terms of recruiting?
Linder: “It’s been awesome. And they’ve done a really good job of coming in and knowing what’s important. First and foremost, you’ve got to have good enough players, and they did a good job of identifying some guys. Then, they’re really good on the floor. Coach Williams’ background in the NBA for having been there for four or five years, he’s really good with the guys on the floor. Coach Whitmore’s a guy that has had a lot of experience at different levels and has been a head coach and done a lot of different things. He brings just another voice in terms of just ideas. Both of those guys, they bring some different ideas to the table, and they’re not afraid to express their ideas.”
Taylor: Going into your fourth year here at UW, how much has recruiting changed since you became the head coach?
Linder: “I got the job the week before COVID hit the country. We kept four guys when I got the job. To find a way to put our roster together over Zoom, no one had ever done that before. Nobody knew what Zoom was, especially in the coaching world, until COVID hit. To be able to put together an entirely new roster, then a year later play in the NCAA Tournament, and now 15 months ago with the transfer portal and NIL (name, image, likeness), that has changed everything in college basketball. Now, you have to figure out a way to be even more (selective) in terms of who you bring into the program. And then, how do you retain them? How do you keep them? That’s the challenge.”
Taylor: With all the conference realignment news coming out, where do you see the Mountain West in the basketball landscape going forward?
Linder: “If you add a couple of teams, I think from a basketball standpoint, it’ll obviously be the best league in the western United States. (The MW) has pretty much been the best league in the western United States, even with the Pac-12. The last two years, we had eight teams in the NCAA Tournament, the Pac-12 has had seven, and we had a team playing in the national championship game. It would make our conference even that much stronger if, for whatever reason, Washington State and Oregon State get added to the Mountain West. It just makes it that much better of a basketball league.”
Taylor: How much has the MW’s recent success helped in terms of recruiting?
Linder: “When you have opportunity to come play at the highest level of college basketball, from an NCAA Net (Rankings) standpoint, I think we’ve been fourth or fifth in the country the past two years. To get multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament, those are the things that really separate you when you’re recruiting against a program that’s in a one-bid league where, regardless of how good you are in the regular season, it doesn’t matter. Your whole season just comes down to three games in March. Where, in our league, every game matters. The level that the Mountain West has reached over the last couple years, it’s made a big difference in recruiting.”
Taylor: How satisfied are you going from four players to 15 in the span of just a couple months?
Linder: “It was four months or five months of a lot of official visits and a lot of Zooms, and just trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Considering the circumstances and whatnot, I think we did a really good job of putting together a really good roster that’s going to give us a chance to compete and win games. It’s been nice the last three or four weeks here to kind of let the guys get away and really for the coaches to kind of get recalibrated.”
Taylor: A lot of the new players I’ve talked to said team chemistry has been a big emphasis this summer. How big is that going to be when the season comes around?
Linder: “That’s every season, in terms of just trying to make a cohesive team and a team that has a collective grit and toughness and togetherness. Those are the challenges that every coach faces. That was a challenge before everything else started going on (transfer portal and NIL), but even more so now, in terms of, ‘Can you can you put a roster together?’
“You have to fight every day, not just from a X’s and O’s standpoint, but just with a bunch of new faces and getting everybody on the same page. I think that was a big thing that we kind of focused on this summer with the guys that were here, just making sure that guys got to know one another. That was a big, big thing. I think we’ve got a group of guys that really like each other and really get along. That’s a competitive advantage now in the landscape of college basketball. If you have everybody on the same page, and you can have a group that’s going to fight for one another, and not fight for themselves, it makes a difference between winning and losing games.”
Taylor: How much of an emphasis was it for you and your staff to recruit guys that play with that chip on their shoulder?
Linder: “That’s kind of who we are, and that’s kind of what we’ve always been. You go through a season like we just did, it’s easy to point blame and point fingers, but it’s my record. I’m the head coach. Shoot, I had to look in the mirror as much as anybody to figure out, ‘OK, well, what could I have done differently? And what do we need to do differently?’
“The big thing is, I’ve gotten to this point, and I’ve won a lot of games by finding guys that might have been a little bit under the radar, or those type of guys that do have a chip on their shoulder. Those are the type of guys you need at Wyoming. And I think that’s where we’re going with the group that we got. You have to obviously have a certain talent. There’s a certain talent requirement that you need to have to compete at this level, so you obviously have to have that. But finding guys that want to be coached and want to be pushed — that’s the biggest thing is just trying to get back in terms of when you’re really trying to select and recruit and when you’re selecting guys, you have to do a really good job of making sure you get the right guys that fit Wyoming.
“It’s not a place for everyone. But it’s a place where you come if you want to get better and if you want to get coached. I do think that’s kind of our competitive advantage, the fact that we can develop. We’ve been able to get a lot of guys here. There’s a lot of coaches that can fool you in recruiting, but for us, the numbers don’t lie and the video doesn’t lie in terms of what our players have done, right? So that’s where it really wasn’t that hard to put a roster together, knowing that there’s still a lot of people out there that know the events last season happened, but here’s all the seasons before and this is the success of what those guys have had. So, that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
