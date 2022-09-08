...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming along and east
of the Laramie range.
WHEN...Through 1PM Friday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 426, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND
432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 430. Fire
weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely
Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Queen Elizabeth II walks down Main Street in Sheridan in October 1984. Bob Zellar/Billings Gazette
CHEYENNE – It's been 38 years, but a visit by a vacationing Queen Elizabeth II in 1984 left an impression on those who were living in Sheridan and Big Horn at the time.
According to an archived UPI news service article, the British monarch "received a telephone call from President (Ronald) Reagan and discussed the bombing of an English resort hotel that narrowly missed killing British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
"The queen, staying at the Canyon Ranch, spoke with the president for about 15 minutes, saying she was 'very grateful' that her stay in Wyoming was being treated as a private visit, and she also spoke with Mrs. Reagan, royal news secretary Michael Shea" told UPI reporter Scott Farris.
The story went on to say the queen "spent four days at the ranch southwest of Sheridan near the small town of Big Horn as the guest of Lady Porchester, sister of Wyoming Sen. Malcolm Wallop and wife of Lord Porchester, the queen's racing manager and an old friend of the Windsor family."
Photos posted to the Billings Gazette's website Thursday showed the queen visiting the Bradford Brinton Memorial near Sheridan, walking down Main Street in downtown Sheridan in a two-piece pink business suit, and waving to crowds from the steps of her plane at the airport.
Others showed people lining the street to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth, who had been the head of the British royal family for nearly four decades at that point. She would go on to serve as queen for 70 years, a milestone marked earlier this summer.
"The queen stopped at two Sheridan stores, Ritz Sporting Goods and King's Saddlery," according to the UPI story. "At Ritz Sporting Goods, store owner Stan Mavrakis, who had tied fishing flies for her husband, Prince Philip, 15 years ago, gave the queen a handmade graphite fishing rod and a box of flies to give to the prince.
"The queen was presented with a hand-tooled leather wastebasket and purchased a pair of leather gloves for herself and gifts for the rest of the royal family at King's Saddlery, Shea said."
The story ended by noting that "Ethyl Crawley, 96, of Casper, presented the queen with a coat she had knitted for the queen's newest grandchild, Prince Henry."
At the direction of President Joe Biden, Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the queen. Flags will remain at half staff until the day of interment.