Denver Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian (35) smiles after a play during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)

If training camp is a race between young players for roster spots — Broncos coach Sean Payton’s preferred metaphor lately — then the first preseason game equals the near turn on the track.

The Broncos are around the turn and on the back stretch this week.

