Drivers head down the front straightaway at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan.

 Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The fight between NASCAR and its teams over a new revenue model prompted the owners of 16 chartered organizations to send a letter to NASCAR's board of directors earlier this month requesting "meaningful dialog" regarding the franchise model system.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, was sent to NASCAR via email on May 1, the same day NASCAR's exclusive negotiating window expired with both Fox Sports and NBC Sports on a new television package.

