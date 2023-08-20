ENGLEWOOD — Outside linebacker Randy Gregory in March 2022 got a five-year, $70 million contract from the Broncos, with $28 million guaranteed. He figures it's time to start earning that money.

Not long after signing with Denver, Gregory had shoulder surgery. Then he missed 11 games during the regular season following knee surgery. Injuries have been an issue throughout Gregory's career, but he said he's now fully healthy.

