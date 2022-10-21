Rangers Bochy Baseball

In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy gestures toward fans next to his wife Kim during a ceremony honoring Bochy after a game between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco.

 Jeff Chiu/AP file

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion with 2,003 career victories out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.

Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended. Bochy agreed to a three-year contract.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus