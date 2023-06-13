Rangers Laviolette Hockey

Former Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette talks during media availability at the team's NHL hockey training camp Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Arlington, Va.

 Associated Press

The New York Rangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach, bringing in a seasoned veteran with Stanley Cup-winning experience to replace Gerard Gallant.

The team announced the selection of Laviolette on Tuesday, putting the U.S.-born leader in NHL coaching victories in charge at a time of great expectations, with the Original Six franchise firmly in win-now mode.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus