Ryan Chamberlain singled in the game-winner Tuesday night, as the Laramie American Legion AA Rangers edged out the Wheatland Lobos 10-9 in 11 innings at Cowboy Field.
Laramie trailed Wheatland 8-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. The Rangers scored one run on a bases-loaded walk and tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Chavez. Both teams scored a run in the 10th inning, with Laramie’s coming on a two-out error by Wheatland’s third baseman.
In the bottom of the 11th, Chavez walked to start the inning. He was later driven in by Chamberlain, who also started on the mound, pitching 3 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts. Chamberlain also had four hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Rangers pitching struck out 13 Lobos in the game, and Ben Malone earned the win. He pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs.
Tayton Moore led Laramie with three hits and three runs batted in. Mason Branch also had two hits in the win.
The Rangers play Mitchell (South Dakota at 10 a.m. today at the Veterans Classic in Rapid City.