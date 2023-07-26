The fifth-seeded Post 14 American Legion Laramie Rangers faced off against the Rock Springs Stallions on day two of the Wyoming Class AA State Tournament at Giants Field in Jackson resulting in a 6-3 Rangers win.
Jace Moniz got the start on the mound for Laramie pitching 2 2/3 innings. The Stallions mustered two hits and a walk against Moniz, while five struck out and one scored on an error.
Laramie (27-31) went three up, three down to start the game before Rock Springs scored in the bottom half of the first inning. Hudson Garner singled on a line drive to center field and later stole second base before scoring on a passed ball.
Coach Aaron Lozano turned to Tayton Moore in relief of Moniz, and Moore tossed 3 1/3 innings for the Rangers for the win on the mound, his second of the year.
The score remained in favor of Rock Springs 1-0, until the fourth inning.
Griffin Webb led off the frame with a single to center field. Mason Branch attempted to advance Webb to second with a bunt before an error by the Stallions allowed Webb to advance and Branch to reach first base.
Later in the inning, Webb was retired on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Moniz while attempting to advance to third. Branch moved to second and Moniz reached first base.
Still in the fourth, Laramie got its first run across the plate. Mason Aragon laid down a sacrifice bunt which scored Branch.
“Small-ball ruled the day,” Lozano said. “Mason Aragon allowed us to get going with a gorgeous bunt and we were on from there.”
The Rangers struck again in the fifth inning taking a 2-1 lead. Diego Herrera walked to become the first Laramie base runner. Back-to-back singles by Moore and Webb brought home Herrera.
The Rangers were led offensively by a sixth-inning grand slam by shortstop Ben Malone to break the game open, giving Laramie a 6-1 lead entering the bottom of the inning.
The homer was Malone’s first of the year. He became the fourth Ranger batter to hit a home run on the season joining Brandon Chavez, Moore and Branch.
“For a player the caliber of Ben, that swing can be devastating for other teams,” Lozano said. “When he’s on, he’s one of the best players in the state.”
Rock Springs (9-42-1) showed resilience by scoring two in the bottom of the sixth. The first two Stallion batters singled to lead off the inning.
Runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch by Moore. Laramie then traded outs for runs and retired the next three Rock Springs’ batters.
Branch was brought in to close the game out for Laramie. He faced five of the Stallions hitters surrendering a hit, walking one, striking out five and giving up no additional runs.
Lozano also mentioned that Branch would be available to pitch Wednesday after tossing just 35 pitches against Rock Springs.
The Rangers were able to capitalize on two of Rock Springs’ three errors. Two of Laramie’s biggest moments came after errors, tying the game in the fourth and the grand slam by Malone.
Laramie was able to survive a first-inning error with a complete effort from its pitching staff. Moniz, Moore and Branch all tossed a minimum of 60% strikes out of their total pitches.
Branch previously told the Boomerang that Rangers baseball is having a lineup one through nine that gets their job done. Lozano also said he wanted his team to play for each other.
Each Laramie batter impacted the game by either getting hit, sacrificing themself or scoring a run.
Lozano previously said that his teams needed to start hitting before the fourth inning. Laramie totaled four base runners prior to the fourth against the Stallions through two hits, a walk and reaching by an error.
“I would love to see runs on the board early tomorrow,” Lozano said. “We’ve got to attack early and often.”
The Rangers will play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against the loser of the No. 2 seed Cheyenne Sixers (56-14) and the No. 6 seed Jackson Giants (28-32). The Sixers and Giants play late Tuesday night.
“Our mentality stays the same,” Lozano said. “We have to play Ranger baseball and execute to win.”
The Sixers defeated their Cheyenne counterpart, the Hawks, by a score of 10-0 to start 1-0 in the tournament. Jackson beat the Gillette Riders (48-22) by a score of 3-2.
Laramie is yet to defeat the Sixers through five games this season. Cheyenne has won 19 of the last 22 seasons and is the reigning champion looking to four-peat.
The Rangers and Sixers last met on May 23.
Laramie and Jackson have seen each other four times resulting in one win for the Rangers. A matchup with the Giants would be the first between the two since June 14.
Laramie is 19-20 since its last game against the Sixers and 13-13 since its last matchup with Jackson.
Opening game
The Rangers dropped the Wyoming Class AA state tournament’s opening game Monday morning 7-3 to the No. 4 seed Casper Oilers.
“The message to our guys coming into this one was play for each other, don’t give up the fight,” Lozano said. “Our backs are against the wall, not telling anyone anything they don’t already know.”
Chavez started on the mound and threw 3 1/3 innings of work facing 19 batters. He started strong by posting three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fourth.
Casper was able to score first, and often, in the bottom of the fourth inning. A triple by second baseman Kaeden Wilcox followed by a dropped third strike to Oiler Saxton Smith scored Wilcox.
Casper tallied five of the team’s total eight hits in the fourth, scoring six runs. Oilers starting pitcher Trig Berens tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings before being relieved by Nolan Hornecker.
Hornecker gave up three earned runs and recorded two outs before being relieved by Evan Woods.
Moniz got Laramie started offensively in the top of the sixth inning with a line-drive single to right field. The top of the order came through for the Rangers with hits from Herrera, Chavez, Moore and Webb leading to three runs.
Going into the bottom of that inning trailing 6-3, Casper scratched another run against Laramie. The Rangers were unable to rally in the top of the seventh inning.
The Rangers were plagued by five errors in the field, while Casper had a clean game defensively.
Laramie was able to survive early errors before falling behind, but were unable to play the small-ball Lozano had in mind for his team heading into the opening game. Ninety percent of the teams’ last 20 wins have come when the Rangers score first.
Aidan Buchanan, Sam Hoyt and Herrera handled the relief work, and all three arms were kept under 40 pitches on the day.
Chavez was responsible for three of the Oilers’ runs, while Hoyt gave up one in relief. Two of Casper’s runs were unearned.
Chavez had Laramie’s lone extra base-hit on the day with an RBI double in the sixth. Webb paced the team with two hits in three at-bats. Laramie had seven total hits.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters