The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team finished second at this weekend's Dooley Oil Classic after a 4-3 loss to Douglas in the title game Sunday at Cowboy Field. 

The Rangers went 3-0 in pool play to clinch a spot in the championship game. Laramie was able to build an early 2-0 lead against the Cats but struggled offensively the rest of the way, allowing Douglas to come back and mount a one-run win.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus