...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Laramie County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms and
thunderstorms moving over the same areas will increase the
potential for localized flash flooding, particularly those
areas that received heavy rain Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Laramie Rangers shortstop Ben Malone connects for a triple against the Jefferson Academy Jaguars on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Cowboy Field.
The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team finished second at this weekend's Dooley Oil Classic after a 4-3 loss to Douglas in the title game Sunday at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers went 3-0 in pool play to clinch a spot in the championship game. Laramie was able to build an early 2-0 lead against the Cats but struggled offensively the rest of the way, allowing Douglas to come back and mount a one-run win.
Brandon Chavez drove in Ben Malone to put the Rangers up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Chavez scored two plays later after a Douglas error to give Laramie a two-run lead.
Tayton Moore was able to keep the Cats off the scoreboard through his first three innings on the mound, but Douglas scored two runs in the fourth to tie it 2-2. Trace Looney drove in Mason Branch in the bottom half of the inning to put Laramie back in the lead 3-2, but Douglas answered with one run in the top of the fifth to tie it and one more in the sixth to take the lead late in the game.
The Rangers went down in order in both the sixth and seven innings to end the weekend with a 3-1 showing in their home tournament.
Moore earned a no-decision on the mound after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four in four innings. Diego Herrera took the loss with two runs allowed on three hits in two innings of relief.
Chavez led the Rangers at the plate with three hits in four at-bats. Chavez, Looney and Griffin Webb all finished with one RBI apiece.
The Rangers will return to the field for a pair of conference games this week. Laramie will travel to face Jackson at 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson.