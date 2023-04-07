Avalanche Sharks Hockey

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in San Jose, Calif.

 Associated Press

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche gathered in the cramped locker room and waited — with water bottles at the ready — for the player of the moment to enter.

Once Mikko Rantanen stepped through the doorway, he got drenched in a celebration the team posted on social media. That’s quite a way to soak in a milestone that hasn’t happened all that often in franchise history.

