Finland Hockey NHL Global Series

Logan O'Connor, right, of Colorado Avalanche celebrates his game opening goal during the 2022 NHL Global Series ice hockey match against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Tampere, Finland.

 Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night in the NHL's second visit to Europe this year.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O'Connor and J.T. Compher also scored and Nathan MacKinnon contributed four assists for the Avalanche, who stopped a two-game skid.


