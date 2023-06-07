Denver Mayoral Election

Mike Johnston, a Denver mayoral candidate, hugs Cheryl Holt and supporters on April 4, 2023, in Denver. 

 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP

DENVER — Former Colorado state senator Mike Johnston claimed victory as opponent Kelly Brough conceded Tuesday night in a runoff election to become Denver's next mayor.

Unofficial results showed Johnston with 54.05% of the vote to 45.95% for Brough late Tuesday night. Johnston was ahead by 8,000 votes shortly after polls closed and that lead grew to nearly 11,000 votes as the night went on.

