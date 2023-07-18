Britain Soccer Man United Rashford

coach Erik ten Hag congratulates with Marcus Rashford as he leaves the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match on Feb. 12, 2023, in Leeds, England.

 Associated Press

After the most prolific season of his career, Marcus Rashford committed himself to five more years at Manchester United on Tuesday.

The England forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through to 2028.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus