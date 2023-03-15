Saunders Missed Tests Ban

Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal in women’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

 Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Raven Saunders, the U.S. silver-medal shot putter who used her triumph at the Tokyo Olympics to bring attention to social injustice, has been suspended for 18 months for failing to show up for doping tests.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction Wednesday for the 26-year-old, saying she had committed three “whereabouts failures” within a 12-month period ending on Aug. 15. She will miss this year’s world championships, but would be eligible for the Paris Olympics next year.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus