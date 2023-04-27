Ravens Jackson Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles for yardage during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

 Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal Thursday, securing their star quarterback for the foreseeable future and ending a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team's offseason.

The Ravens announced the deal hours before the first round of the NFL draft, and it's fair to say that in Baltimore at least, this news will overshadow whoever the team might take in the first round.

