The Rawlins High School boys basketball team finally got to play at home when they hosted the Lander Valley tigers on Friday in the RHS gymnasium. Not only did the Outlaws finally take their home court, they got to do it in front of a home crowd. While it was limited to just four spectators per player, there were fans in the stands for the first time this basketball season, one more step in the direction of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Outlaws were up against a tall order in their home opener, though and were outscored 68-60.The Tigers are a well-balanced and talented team, currently ranked No. 2 in 3A. That said, the No. 4-ranked Outlaws came out strong in the first half, closing it out with an 11 point lead. Head coach Denver Allard noted a handful of bright spots from the first half.
“We outplayed them in the first half. We were not able to get much going with our press, but I thought our kids settled in and had some excellent movement without the ball to take advantage of them smothering the basketball for some easy baskets.”
The Outlaws struggled with turnovers in the first half, though, committing 12 in total before the break. Despite that, the Outlaws kept their energy high and headed into the second half with a comfortable lead.
Unfortunately, the Outlaws couldn’t maintain their momentum from the first half. Lander came back with some adjustments that Rawlins just didn’t have an answer for. Where the Outlaws won the first half, the second half was all Lander. Allard saw his 11-point lead gone following a big three-pointer from Lander along with more intensity from the Tigers on defense. The Outlaws also continued to struggle with turnovers.
As usual, though, Allard is quick to forget the negatives as he’s already reviewed film and has found areas to adjust and quickly improve.
“As bad as that second half was for us, it really gives us some things that we can work on and that I know we can correct to become a better team moving forward,” he said. “It is a horrible feeling to lose in the fashion that we did, but I’m as confident as ever of the makeup of our basketball team. I’m blessed to coach some high-character kids that want this team to do some tremendous things in the next 2 months!”
Senior Colton Ice led the team in points with 13. Ice, junior Ashton Barto and senior Mitchell Allard each had six rebounds. Eli Kern was just behind them with 5 rebounds of his own. Barto led the team in rebounds with three. Allard, junior Jarron Mascarenas and junior JC Ice each and two. For assist, Kern and Mascarenas each had three.
Allard is focused on putting together a good week of practice before taking on 4A Laramie on Friday, Jan. 15th followed by another home game against 3A conference foe Newcastle on Saturday, Jan. 16th.
Points:
Colton Ice 13
Rebounds:
Colton Ice, Ashton Barto, and Mitchell Allard all with 6 each
Eli Kern 5
Steals:
Ashton Barto 3
Mitchell Allard, Jarron Mascarenas, and JC Ice all with 2 each
Assists:
Eli Kern and Jarron both with 3 each