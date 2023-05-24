...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Laramie
County through 700 PM MDT...
At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
capable of producing a landspout near Whitaker, or 13 miles north of
Cheyenne, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 40 mph, and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects.
Locations impacted include...
Whitaker.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 22 and
33.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rawlins City Council approves agreement for operation of Rochelle Ranch Golf Course restaurant
RAWLINS – During a special meeting on Wednesday, May 24, the Rawlins City Council approved the motion to enter into an agreement with Edgar “Win” Haymond for the purpose of operating the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course restaurant.
The agreement continues through May 15, 2024.
There was a request for proposal (RFP) placed on the city of Rawlins website on Jan. 9, 2023, as well as one placed in the Rawlins Times on Jan 14 and 21, 2023. Additional RFPs were placed in the Saratoga Sun, the Rocket Miner in Rock Springs, the Laramie Boomerang and the Cheyenne Tribune Eagle.
Parks and recreation director Jason Sehon said, “Starting last year, we started reaching out and going more than just locally and regionally to try and attract restaurants. This last year, we contacted a bunch of culinary arts schools in Wyoming and surrounding states to try and see if we could get some students interested.”
He added that operating a restaurant at the golf course is a benefit not only to golfers but also to community residents and visitors.
“Our goal has been to try and find someone to come in here and operate a restaurant year-round at the golf course,” Sehon said.
According to Sehon, Haymond wants to operate the restaurant year-round, and has a partner working with him.
“He’s already looking at plans to have different events, catering to business parties and things like that during the winter months,” Sehon said. “He’s very excited, eager and motivated.”
The agreement states that it is the intent of the parties for the concessionaire to be an independent contractor, and the city may “retain only broad general regulatory power of supervision and control of the food services and bar operation, so as to insure satisfactory performance of concessionaire.”
It also states, “It is the intent of the parties that the city, its agents or employees, have no right to control the means, methods or details of the work of the concessionaire.”
Before the vote, Sehon proposed that the council make two revisions to the agreement.
The first revision he proposed was adding in the requirement of a $500 refundable deposit.
“If there are any carried over issues with leaving the restaurant a mess, we can hire somebody to come in and do some cleaning; or if there are any bills that are unpaid,” he said.
The following portion of the agreement is the second revision Sehon proposed:
“Upon execution of this agreement, concessionaire agrees to purchase from the city, at cost, the current inventory of food and alcohol on-hand previously purchased by the city for interim concession use.”
Sehon said that there has already been some inventory purchased, such as food items and liquor.
“Because we didn’t have a concessionaire the last couple of months, we started shifting toward running a restaurant in-house; which is not something we want to do,” he said. “But we feel like it’s something that is a benefit to our golf community, golf course and residents.
“Staffing has been an issue, which is a Rawlins thing these days. But we were prepared to reduce our menu and our hours due to staffing.”