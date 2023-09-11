Rawlins City Council

The Rawlins City Council approved the Request for Proposal (RFP) from WLC Engineering, Surveying & Planning to survey and design a new water system for Glenn Addition during the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

 Rawlins Times Photo

The total amount is $72,250.

