RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council approved the Request for Proposal (RFP) from WLC Engineering, Surveying & Planning to survey and design a new water system for Glenn Addition during the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The total amount is $72,250.
Public works director Cody Dill said that the proposal is for a full survey of the property and design of a new water system that would be metered, as well as new fire hydrants throughout the area “for better safety of lots and barns that we have there.”
According to the agenda, “The Glenn Addition currently has a system that is metered by one master meter and has a water system that is inadequate for city water services and currently has leaks throughout the system that are unknown. The Glenn Addition currently only has one fire hydrant which possesses a safe hazard to lot owners.”
Upon completion, the project will provide new water utilities with “current survey maps of lines and individual service lines metering each lot, with adequate fire protection.”
Regarding the cost, councilman Chris Weisenburg said, “It’s crazy it’s that amount, compared to other amounts.”
Dill said, “There are a lot of different kinds of surveying work that other people were offering. I think that it’s just not being from here.”
Weisenburg asked Dill if it was “needed surveys.”
“It was part of the RFP, the full survey,” Dill said. “So, we knew everything about the piece of property: telephone poles, all utilities, creeks and basically, the survey of how the new system was going to be and where everything was going to be at.
