The Rawlins City Council unanimously approved a resolution last week that authorized the spending of funds from the city’s general fund to pay for capital project expenses.
Additionally, the council declared the city’s intent to reimburse the general fund with funds received from the 1% Sales and Use Tax Collections.
City attorney Amy Bach presented this resolution to the council during its second meeting of the month on April 20.
The city elected to not issue bonds for its 1% sales and use excise tax projects, determining it was a better approach to ensure the projects are being constructed each season by authorizing a loan from the city’s general fund to the sales and use tax fund.
This money would be repaid to the general fund when tax receipts are collected and distributed to the city. The loan process would only be undertaken if the city is in a strong financial position to continue daily operations while providing the loan for continued construction of these projects.
This loan process was the only negative attribute about this agreement, as it would mean the amount loaned from the general fund wouldn’t be readily available.
The resolution approved last week will provide the city the authority to commence this loan and repayment for specific projects.
The tax was implemented in 2019.
The projects varied from town to town in Carbon County, with the breakdown as such:
• Rawlins: street, water, sanitary sewer, drainage and landscaping improvements (which would cost about $12.2 million)
• Baggs: water and sanitary sewer projects (which would cost about $2.3 million)
• Dixon: water and sanitary sewer projects (which would cost about $1.5 million)
• Elk Mountain: installation of a natural gas service distribution system (which would cost about $4.3 million)
• Encampment: sanitary sewer, water and park improvements (which would cost about $2.7 million)
• Hanna: water improvements, park irrigation and street improvements (which would cost about $3.2 million)
• Medicine Bow: resurfacing six miles of road within town and improving drainage (which would cost about $1.5 million)
• Riverside: water improvements for the Sierra Madre Water and Sewer Joint Powers Board (which would cost about $1.9 million)
• Saratoga: water, sanitary sewer, drainage and landscaping improvements (which would cost about $7.9 million)
• Sinclair: Town Hall building renovation (which would cost about $2.3 million)
• Carbon County: Carbon County Courthouse and Carbon Building renovations, repairs, replacements and improvements (which would cost about $27.6 million).
In total, all of these projects will cost an estimated $67.5 million.