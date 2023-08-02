RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council voted in favor of authorizing the submission of an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant application in order for local governments to be submitted for the source water collection, as well as transmission design, during the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to the resolution, “The city of Rawlins recognizes the need to design the rehabilitation of the Sources Water Collection System, the Sage Creek Transmission Pipeline and the Hi-Pressure Transmission Pipeline.”

