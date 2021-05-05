Economic development was the topic of focus last week during the Rawlins City Council’s work session.
City manager Shawn Metcalf kicked off the session by explaining to the council that the session was to figure out the best interests of the city and its residents to have the best economic development it can.
This essentially means that city staff and the council wanted to figure out a set of programs and policies that would aid in the creation, retention and expansion of jobs in the city, help with the development of a stable tax base and enhance the city’s wealth.
The end results wanted from these economic development strategies are business retention, the recruitment of entrepreneurs and businesses and business expansion.
But some things that the council and city staff would need to consider before implementing these strategies are the physical conditions of the community, availability of affordable housing, quality of life in the city and the costs associated with economic development, just to name a few.
It was suggested that before any new economic development initiatives be implemented, staff and council should study the historical growth and decay of the community over time, including how its natural resources, workforce and leadership have evolved to meet the needs of a knowledge-based economy.
Additionally, council and staff were advised to discern the critical strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges the community currently faces, as well as to determine if existing programs and resources can be expanded.
City staff used Casper, Evanston and Cheyenne as examples of Wyoming cities that have implemented successful economic development strategies.
One suggestion that was given during the work session was to hire an economic development grant writer.
“This person should be able to go out and find grants that would help develop these areas that we can work on,” councilman DeBari Martinez said.
It was also theorized that the city could eventually hire an economic development director who would oversee programs and projects in the city that needed the most attention. However, everyone was reminded that whatever the council and staff decide to do, it must be a collaborative effort.
Martinez also suggested cleaning out the empty hotels in the city and having the city work with the building owners to figure out ways to better utilize the space.