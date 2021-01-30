The Rawlins High School girls basketball team put on a fantastic performance as they cruised to a 54-37 victory over the Wheatland Bulldogs on Saturday in Rawlins. The win was especially meaningful as head coach Katie Cline recognized her three seniors, McKenzie Earl, Brooke Palmer and Aliya Edwars on senior night.
Wheatland came out fast and put up 13 points in the first quarter to Rawlins’ 10. The Outlaws stayed with their opponents’ aggressive runs and matched their intensity throughout the first and second quarters. Heading into half time, Rawlins had the lead, though not by a large margin, 22-19.
After the half, the Outlaws took control of the game. Head coach Katie Cline noted improvements in both rebounds and free throws.
“We picked up the slack in the rebounding area after the first quarter and ended up grabbing 40 rebounds and we finished at the free throw line so much better . Our team played together really well and got everyone involved and I felt like we understood the game situations so much better.”
By the end of the third quarter, Rawlins was leading 39-33 and ultimately cinched up the win 54-37. Palmer had a banner night, scoring 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. Earl was right behind Palmer with 14 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks. On the heels of two big performances from the seniors, Cline thought the team looked and played well as a team.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team for bouncing back after a couple of really tough losses that went down to the wire. This game showed how tough they are and that they took what we’ve learned from those tough losses and turned in a total game performance.”
One of the losses Cline is referring to came on Friday against Burns. The Outlaws lost a close 54-52 game where they were won the first three quarters. Earl was the leading scorer with 22 points, followed by Palmer with 12. Despite the loss, Cline saw some real bright spots in the game.
“We played some of our best basketball in the 1st quarter, but we have to put 32 minutes all together and focus on doing the little things right,” she said. I think we got a little too comfortable in the 2nd quarter and settled for OK shots when we could’ve gotten better looks off of more reversal passes.”
Following a solid weekend of basketball, the Outlaws have plenty to be proud of and areas where Cline and company will get to work, including at the freethrow line and playing hard for a full game.
“We need to keep pushing ourselves through the entire game. I thought our kids battled hard and outrebounded Burns by 5, we got to the free throw line 27 times which is usually a big bonus for us, but we only converted on 33 percent of them which makes it tough to win in the end. We are seeing sparks and moments of greatness and when it all comes together this team is going to be tough to stop.”
The Rawlins High School girls basketball team will be back on the court against Torrington on Friday in Torrington and then again on Saturday against Worland. The Worland game will be at home in the RHS gymnasium.
STATISTICS
Burns 54, Rawlins 52
Brooklyn Larson- 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals
Britney Larson- 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Brooke Palmer- 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Carlee Scheel- 3 rebounds, 2 steals
McKenzie Earl- 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals, 1 block
Ali Edwards- 7 points, 9 rb, 5 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
Morgan Lonn- 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block
Rawlins 54, Wheatland 37
Brooklyn Larson- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Britney Larson- 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Brooke Palmer- 22 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Carlee Scheel- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
McKenzie Earl- 14 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Ali Edwards- 1 point, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 charge
Morgan Lonn- 9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assists, 2 steals, 1 block