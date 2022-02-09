The Outlaw girls’ lopsided 78-28 loss to Douglas on their home floor Friday belies the first 4 minutes of play that showed the team has potential.
For the first 3 minutes, Rawlins held a 4-0 lead over Douglas, which has three state titles over the past four years. Because the 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19, Douglas remains the defending three-time state champs.
During that opening stretch Friday, Rawlins head coach Katie Cline said she saw some potential and progress. Rawlins was patient with its offense and handled the ball well against an aggressive Douglas defense. On the other side of the court, the RHS defense was playing and rebounding well out of a zone, limiting Douglas to only one shot a possession.
“I was really proud of what we saw,” Cline said of the beginning of the game. “There is so much potential for this team. If we could put 32 minutes of that kind of basketball together I think we could be pretty dangerous.”
Limiting Douglas to one shot and rebounding well prevented Douglas from setting up its full-court press. Beating the press has been an issue for Rawlins and is something the team has been working on, Cline said. There were moments against Douglas where Rawlins handled the pressure and beat the press.
Offensively, the Outlaws started out well moving the ball in the half- court offense. Rawlins reversed the ball quickly and exposed Douglas when it over-rotated in the zone. Rawlins had good opportunities early, but Douglas turned the game into their favor.
Douglas went on an 13-2 run the end the first quarter as Rawlins started to see mistakes in the halfcourt offense. Skip passes were intercepted instead of Rawlins making easy passes, Cline said.
Rawlins was outscored 23-6 in the second quarter and trailed 39-12 at halftime.
Rawlins fell victim the run-an- gun style play Douglas prefers and grew fatigued. When that happened, its movement on offense started to slow, Cline said.
It also didn’t help that Rawlins lost Britney Larson in the first quarter, thinning out the team even more than it was.
Douglas continued to keep the pressure on in the second half, forced a running clock and finished the game with a 50-point margin.
Rawlins has about a month before the 3A reginal tournament in Burns on March 3. In the coming weeks, Cline wants to continue to see improvement.
“We have not put 32 minutes together yet,” she said. “We have seen glimpses of what this team can do and we believe in them.”
There are tough games for the next two weeks for Rawlins. If the team can extend the first four minutes of Friday’s game into a full game, the Outlaws have a chance to end the season on a high note in quadrant play and enter regionals with momentum, Cline said.
Rawlins had to travel to the other top team in the state Saturday, Newcastle, which beat Douglas earlier this season. It was Douglas’ first lost to a 3A team since 2017. Rawlins lost to Newcastle 52-12 and is now 2-13 on the season.
Rawlins is on the road for a pair of games this week Thursday in Lyman and Buffalo on Saturday.