It was a year later in the making due to the pandemic, but Rawlins Middle School (pun intended) recently “kicked off” its boys and girls soccer program, playing Riverton.
Rawlins Middle Schooler Emma Dean advances the ball into play during a game against Riverton on Tuesday at the Rawlins High School’s Outlaws Stadium.
IMG_0689: Johnnie Hall (left) and Kirsten Anderson (right) defend a Riverton player on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday’s home games for both boys and girls were the first Rawlins Middle School soccer games ever played. RMS recently added soccer to it’s lineup of spring sports. The 2020 season was intended to be the first but was canceled before it started due to COVID-19.