RAWLINS page plan for WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14
A1 (send color)
Vol. 133, Issue 74
Tease 1:
ANALYSIS Americans (often wrongly) think they know a lot about politics, Page A4
Tease 2:
BAD BEAT FOR BEARS UW pass defense makes strides in dominant performance, Page B1
Tease 3:
ELECTION 2022 Grey Bull aims to be first Wyo Dem in Congress in 44 years, Page A6
________________________________________________________
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Americans (often wrongly) think they know a lot about politics, The Conversation (Other voices)
Isn’t 15 years enough?, Hunt column (Wyoming voices)
A5 (send color)
Obits (if there are any)
CWD prevalence high in some hunt areas, WNE (file photo)
Cost of proposed Alkali Dam has doubled to $70M, WNE
Wyoming places undergo name changes, WNE (file photo)
A6 (send color)
Grey Bull aims to be first Wyo Dem in Congress in 44 years, WNE (photo, bug)
B1 SPORTS (send color)
MAIN: Pokes pull away from UNC after rocky start, Josh (photos)
UW pass defense makes strides in dominant performance, Josh (photo)
AP Top 25 reality check, AP (photos)
B2 OUTDOORS (send B&W)
Yellowstone volcanologists seek to understand small geyser systems, WNE (photo)
Hang gliding provides thrill, stress relief, WNE (photo)
Fall wildlife activity picks up in Jackson Hole area, WNE (photo)
B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B5-B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
