CARBON COUNTY – The 2022 General Election is set to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
There are a number of candidates running in Carbon County in local races.
The two candidates running for Carbon County sheriff are Alex S. Bakken, running as a Republican, and Mike Morris, running as a Democrat. There is one seat open for Carbon County sheriff.
Gwynn G. Bartlett, running as a Republican, is the only candidate in the Carbon County clerk race. There is one seat open for Carbon County clerk.
The only candidate running for Carbon County treasurer is Lindsey West. West is running as a Republican. There is one seat open for this race.
Renee Snider is the only candidate in the Carbon County assessor race and is running as a Republican. There is one seat open for Carbon County assessor.
There is one candidate running in the Carbon County clerk of district court race: Mara M. Sanger. Sanger is running as a Republican. There is one seat open for Carbon County clerk of district court.
There are two candidates running in the Carbon County commissioner race: R. Travis More, running as a Republican, and Willing “John” Johnson, running as a Republican. There are two seats open for Carbon County Commission.
Brittany Nyman is the only candidate running for Carbon County coroner and is running as a Republican. There is one seat open for Carbon County coroner.
There is one seat open for the Carbon County attorney position. Sarah Chavez Harkins is the only candidate running in this race and is running as a Republican.
In the Rawlins City Council race, there is one seat open for each of the wards.
For Ward I, DeBari T. Martinez (incumbent) and Bruce Seilaff are running.
Linda Ann Smith (incumbent) and Tonya Lewman are running for the Ward II seat.
Ward III’s candidates are Steve Sanger and Cheryl Hulme.
The At-large open seat’s candidates are Jacquelin Wells (incumbent) and Elizabeth McDonald.
Carbon County School District No. 1 has three open seats with the following candidates: Michael R. Mann (incumbent), Brandon Taylor (incumbent), Tanya S. Evans and Michael Young (incumbent).
