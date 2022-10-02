Image one

The Carbon County Higher Education Center will be hosting a general election candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m.

There will be candidates from three different races participating in the forum: Carbon County School District No. 1 Board, Wyoming state House District 15 and Carbon County sheriff.

