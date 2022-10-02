2022 General Election: Carbon County Higher Education Center set to host candidate forum on Oct. 11 By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rawlinstimes.com Oct 2, 2022 Oct 2, 2022 Updated 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Carbon County Higher Education Center will be hosting a general election candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RAWLINS – The Carbon County Higher Education Center will be hosting a general election candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m.There will be candidates from three different races participating in the forum: Carbon County School District No. 1 Board, Wyoming state House District 15 and Carbon County sheriff.Michael R. Mann, Brandon Taylor, Tanya S. Evans and Michael Young are the CCSD No. 1 Board candidates participating in the forum.From the Wyoming state House District 15 race, candidates Donald Burkhart (R) and Patrick Gonzales (L) will be participating in the candidate forum.Carbon County sheriff candidates Alex S. Bakken (R) and Mike Morris (D) will also be participants in the forum.The forum can be attended in person and will be happening at 1650 Harshman St. In Rawlins and can also be viewed on Facebook live through Carbon County Higher Education Center’s Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Forum Candidate Higher Education Politics Sport General Election Center Carbon County Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Movement to ‘re-indigenize’ Yellowstone gains steam Fall festivities to fawn over in Carbon County Feds approve Wyoming's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan Staffers stand up for county assessor 2022 General Election: Carbon County candidates prepare for upcoming election Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section 2022 Women of Wyoming To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.