RAWLINS -- Although the weather is beginning to warm, the 2023 irrigation restrictions will be unable to be determined until mid-May, according to a press release from the city of Rawlins.
There are two main factors which will affect the amount of water available for lawns in 2023:
Collection at the springs/well flows
Although the area is currently at 203% of normal snowpack in the Sage Creek Basin, all this water may not be useable for irrigation. If the spring melt occurs rapidly and the ground remains frozen, much of the water will flow into springs and creeks, instead of into our collection systems.
"Our infrastructure is also a consideration, as not all water is collected at the springs, and some is lost due to the leaks in our transmission system. We will know more about our flows from the springs and wells by mid-May," the press release states.
Pretreatment plant
Extensive repairs have been made at the pretreatment plant over the winter.
"We are currently waiting for the replacement of the final main valve into the plant. Once this is installed, we will do a wet run of the plant, which will show the full ability of the plant to treat our reservoir and river water.
"Barring further manufacture and delivery delays, we expect to perform the wet run and analyze performance by mid- to late-May. Our tanks are at a reduced level to accommodate the wet run, and we are monitoring usage closely. If the water tank levels are reduced too much, we will ask the community to reduce water usage to avoid water shortages and/or a boil water advisory."
Once these two factors are known, the city will decide and notify the community of the plans as quickly as possible.
Some additional updates:
Gardens, trees, bushes, etc. are expected to be able to be watered more frequently and the restrictions to be focused on turf.
There is a possibility that more frequent watering will be allowed in the spring and early summer, followed by stricter restrictions during the height of summer.
Until irrigation restrictions can be determined, the city will not be giving restriction exemptions for sod or new seeding.
Raw water for construction will be available for purchase this summer. Stop by City Hall for your application.
The city of Rawlins is planning on hosting a town hall focused on water in late May or early June to discuss our infrastructure plans, as well as restrictions and other questions.
The parks department will be on stricter restrictions than homes and businesses throughout the summer.
Want all the details about water? Visit www.rawlinswy.gov/water. Want to make sure you see our water announcements? Sign up for news via email or text at www.rawlinswy.gov/notifyme under “City of Rawlins News,” For more information, please contact Mira Miller, City of Rawlins Community Relations/PIO, at 307-328-4500 ext. 1022.