...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Carbon County.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Light weight and high
profile vehicles including light load semis and those towing
camper trailers will be at risk.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CARBON COUNTY – Over 200 pounds of marijuana were found during a traffic stop near Elk Mountain on Oct. 30, according to a report from Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Around 1:16 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 and Interstate-80.
According to the report, the driver gave inconsistent statements and the trooper observed additional suspicious factors the led him to detain the driver. A WHP trooper responded and deployed his K-9 partner Bailey, who gave a positive alert indicating the odor of an illegal substance.
The resulting search yielded approximately 221 pounds of marjijuana.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and failure to maintain a single lane of travel.