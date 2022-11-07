Marijuana

Over 200 pounds of marijuana were found during a traffic stop near Elk Mountain on Oct. 30, according to a report from Wyoming Highway Patrol.

 Photo courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol

Around 1:16 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 and Interstate-80.


