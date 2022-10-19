Image one

Financial director Tom Sarvey gave a presentation on the fifth penny general purpose tax during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS – The fifth penny tax, also known as the 1% sales and use tax, will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for renewal in Carbon County.

