...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431,
432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429,
430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph.
Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
RAWLINS – The fifth penny tax, also known as the 1% sales and use tax, will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for renewal in Carbon County.
Financial director Tom Sarvey gave a presentation on the fifth penny general purpose tax during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Sarvey said that the fifth penny tax has generated up to $6 million (based on a 41-year average) a year for Carbon County and its municipalities.
“We get about 1/3 of that as a city, which is about $2 million that affects our budget. Over time, we’ve just put that into the budget. So, it's hard to tell exactly what it is spent on because it can be spent on anything basically related to the general fund,” Sarvey said.
He said that the tax funds vital services for all Carbon County communities and more than a third of that revenue is paid for by visitors to Carbon County.
Additionally, the tax helps pay for police, fire and ambulance services, 9-1-1 support, parks, senior centers, libraries, water and sewer systems and more.