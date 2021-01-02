Albert Donald (Don) and Marjorie (Garten) Blakeslee observed their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19, 2020.
The couple met and graduated from the University of Kansas and they were married in Danforth Chapel on the KU campus.
Don Blakeslee was raised in Atchison County and Marjorie Garten in Newton.
Marjorie taught school in Onaga and Great Bend, Kansas.
Don took a teaching position in Rawlins, Wyoming, which was interrupted by his service in the Korean police action.
After Don’s military service, they made their home in Rawlins for more than 50 years and moved to Hutchinson in 2007.
Don was an employee of School District 3, Rawlins, for 39 years. Don received his Ed.D in 1967 from the University of Wyoming. After receiving his doctorate from the University, he served for two years as an adjunct professor for that school.
Don and Marjorie are members of New Covenant Presbyterian Church. They have one son, Mark (Denise) of Nickerson, and one daughter, Julia Drake (Steve), who live in Maryland.
They have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
No celebration will be held at this time due to COVID-19.
Cards could be sent to them at 28 East 28th Avenue, Hutchinson, Kansas 67502.